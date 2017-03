© REUTERS/ Andres Martinez Casares UN Official Warns of Cholera Spike in Haiti Following Weak Hurricane Response

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Preval, the first Haitian head of state to receiving power peacefully from his predecessor, died in the country’s capital Port-au-Prince.

"I was shocked to learn about the death of former President Rene Preval. I prostrate to the remains of this worthy son of Haiti," Moise wrote on Twitter on Friday.

The cause of death has not been announced.

Jovenel Moise was officially declared Haiti’s new president in January. The presidential elections were held in November.

Rene Preval served as Haiti’s president twice, in 1996-2001 and in 2006-2011. His second term was marred by the deadly 2010 earthquake.