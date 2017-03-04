Bolivian President Accuses Washington of Losing Fight Against Drug Trafficking

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) – On Thursday, the US Department of State published a report where Bolivia and Venezuela are labeled as states that "have failed demonstrably" to fulfill their obligations to combat drug trafficking under international obligations.

"The only demonstrable failure is the United States: #Bolivia and #Venezuela are sovereign states and are not submissive to the empire," Morales posted on his Twitter account.

El único fracaso demostrable es el de los #EEUU: #Bolivia y #Venezuela son estados soberanos y no sumisos al imperio. — Evo Morales Ayma (@evoespueblo) March 3, 2017

​

© Sputnik/ Oleg Vyazmitinov Violent Clashes in Bolivia as Police Fight Coca Farmers

Casting doubt of the so-called "failure," Morales also stressed that 20,000 hectares (approximately 49,400 acres) of land were planted with coca in the present multinational state of Bolivia compared to the 37,000 hectares during the period when Bolivia was under colonial rule.

According to the US report, Bolivia's 20,000 hectares of coca is 36 percent more than necessary for traditional purposes.

Morales presently stays in Cuba while he is recovering from his vocal cord infection, Vice President of Bolivia Alvaro Garcia Linera said earlier in the day.