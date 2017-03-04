Register
04:10 GMT +304 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Bolivia's President Evo Morales speaks at a news conference after addressing a United Nations General Assembly special session.

    Bolivian President Accuses Washington of Losing Fight Against Drug Trafficking

    © REUTERS/ Mike Segar
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    0 36 0 0

    Bolivian President Evo Morales on Friday accused the United States of failing to combat drug trafficking.

    MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) – On Thursday, the US Department of State published a report where Bolivia and Venezuela are labeled as states that "have failed demonstrably" to fulfill their obligations to combat drug trafficking under international obligations.

    "The only demonstrable failure is the United States: #Bolivia and #Venezuela are sovereign states and are not submissive to the empire," Morales posted on his Twitter account.

    Bolivia. File photo
    © Sputnik/ Oleg Vyazmitinov
    Violent Clashes in Bolivia as Police Fight Coca Farmers
    Casting doubt of the so-called "failure," Morales also stressed that 20,000 hectares (approximately 49,400 acres) of land were planted with coca in the present multinational state of Bolivia compared to the 37,000 hectares during the period when Bolivia was under colonial rule.

    According to the US report, Bolivia's 20,000 hectares of coca is 36 percent more than necessary for traditional purposes.

    Morales presently stays in Cuba while he is recovering from his vocal cord infection, Vice President of Bolivia Alvaro Garcia Linera said earlier in the day.

    Related:

    Bolivia’s Ruling Party Backs Morales for Fourth Term Despite Referendum Results
    Bolivia Recalls Ambassador to Brazil Amid Rousseff Impeachment - Morales
    Bolivia's Morales Denies Ownership of Off-Shore Accounts
    Tags:
    Drug Smuggling, Evo Morales, United States, Venezuela, Bolivia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Cheap Border Wall Cartoon
    Build the Wall! Show Me the Money?
    British Navy and Air Force escort Russian warships Admiral Kuznetsov and Pyotr Veliky
    The First Combat Operation of Admiral Kuznetsov-Led Carrier Group

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok