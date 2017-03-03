Register
01:08 GMT +304 March 2017
Live
    Search
    ALTERNATIVE CROP OF RLB111.- Mexican drug lord Joaquin El Chapo Guzman is escorted by army soldiers to a waiting helicopter, at a federal hangar in Mexico City, Friday, Jan. 8, 2016

    Getting Rid of ‘Bad Hombres?’ Deport El Chapo, His Lawyer Says

    © AP Photo/ Rebecca Blackwell
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    0 16132

    The lawyer of infamous Mexican drug kingpin "El Chapo" Guzman is asking President Donald Trump to deport his client back to his home country from the US.

    On Wednesday attorney Jose Luis Gonzalez Meza stood outside of the Mexican Attorney General's office in Mexico City and hoisted a banner that read: "Mr. Trump, Deport the illegal and criminal Chapo Guzman." 

    A new drug cartel has revealed itself in Mexico after the extradition of drug lord Joaquin El Chapo (Shorty) Guzman from Mexico to the United States, media report.
    © AP Photo/ Eduardo Verdugo
    New Drug Cartel Emerges in Mexico After El Chapo’s Extradition to US - Reports

    Meza appears to be capitalizing on Trump’s promise to deport immigrants who are guilty of criminal behavior, and the lawyer maintains that his client’s due process rights were violated by Mexican prosecutors in January when authorities extradited him to the US.

    According to Meza, "That means he is in the United States illegally…We are going to ask he be returned, because he is illegal and criminal!"

    While on the campaign trail in 2015, Trump wrote on Twitter, "El Chapo and the Mexican drug cartels use the border unimpeded like it was a vacuum cleaner, sucking drugs and death right into the US."

    Such statements were part of the billionaire’s virulent anti-immigrant platform, which also called for a wall to be built at the US’ southern border, to stem the flow of undocumented immigrants. 

    Prison
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Homecoming Kingpin: El Chapo Ex-Ally Departs US Jail, Faces Trial in Mexico

    Guzman has pled ‘not guilty’ to charges including money laundering and racketeering.

    The vacuum left by El Chapo’s absence has caused a bloody turf war between warring factions of his organization, the Sinaloa cartel. Daily murders in the Sinaloa state, which some call 'the cradle' of the country’s drug trade, have so terrified residents that schools often cancel classes and businesses close early.

    USA Today quoted one mother saying, "It is a nightmare, but one we have lived many times before."

    Before his latest capture, Guzman managed to escape imprisonment twice, once in 2001, in which he was smuggled out of the facility in a laundry basket, and again in 2015, when he escaped through a hole chiseled in a shower floor.

    Related:

    Mass drug cartel slayings in Mexico
    Police in Urals says major 'drug cartel' broken up
    Armored Mexican drug cartel trucks uncovered
    Drug Cartel War Continues in Mexico: 14 New Deaths
    Russia, Nicaragua Bust Drug Cartel
    Tags:
    Deportation, Racketeering, Drug Trafficking, Sinaloa Cartel, El Chapo, United States, Mexico
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Cheap Border Wall Cartoon
    Build the Wall! Show Me the Money?
    British Navy and Air Force escort Russian warships Admiral Kuznetsov and Pyotr Veliky
    The First Combat Operation of Admiral Kuznetsov-Led Carrier Group

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok