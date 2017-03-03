Senator Aloysio Nunes Becomes Brazil’s New Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Nunes, 71, who has served as a senator since 2010, said on Thursday he was "honored" to take over in the role of a new Foreign Minister.
"I have accepted, with honor, the invitation of President Temer to take over the Ministry of Foreign Affairs," Nunes wrote on Twitter on Thursday.
Jose Serra, 74, had served as the Foreign Minister of Brazil since May 2016.
Nunes, 71, has served as a senator since 2010. He is a member of the centrist Brazilian Social Democracy Party (PSDB).
