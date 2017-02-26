Register
    Dr. Rebecca Gomperts founder of the Amsterdam based Women On Waves Foundation, brought the Aurora abortion boat to Sir John Rogerson's Quay in Dublin, Ireland Friday, June 15, 2001. The floating abortion clinic, the Aurora arrived in Dublin from the Netherlands on Thursday, seeking to promote abortion rights in this predominantly Catholic country.

    'Abortion Boat' and Crew Stopped, Blockaded in Guatemala

    Latin America
    414920

    A boat providing health services to women has been stopped and detained since Thursday in Guatemala.

    The Dutch-based organization Women on Waves sends boats around the world to provide free reproductive health services, including abortions, to those that cannot easily access them in their countries. Having visited Ireland, Poland and Morocco, the group is no stranger to opposition.

    Trump Signs Federal Hiring Freeze, Ban for US Abortion Providers Abroad

    "Why don't you go to the Netherlands to kill children?" one protester yelled at the ship's crew, TeleSur reports.

    On February 23, the Guatemalan military blockaded the Woman on Waves ships that had arrived in Marina Pez Vela harbor. The ship had docked the day before and the crew had gotten all necessary permits, organizers say. (They have also shared images of their permits on social media.) The next day, access to the boat's pier was blocked so that those on land could not board and those onboard the ship could not leave. They have been blockaded ever since, undergoing multiple inspections by authorities. Only after days of fighting was the boat's crew allowed to leave the pier, under supervision, to use the bathroom, organizers say.

    The health services group gets around local laws by transporting women via a dinghy to the actual medical ship, which stays in international waters. Women on Waves spokesperson Leticia Zenevich told ATTN: that the government has no legal basis for detaining them and denying their right to provide safe abortions, legally, outside of Guatemala.

    "We are here in solidarity with Guatemalan women who are having their right to abortion denied," Zenevich said, "and now we are going to fight in court."

    In an official statement, Guatemala's military said it was following orders from President Jimmy Morales to stop the organization from doing work in Guatemala. The military will defend "human life and the laws of our country," they said. The military maintains that the activists were not allowed to go ashore because they had not declared a motive for visiting Guatemala, TeleSur reports.

    Women on Waves say the detention is illegal and that they have a permit to sail in Guatemalan waters. In its efforts to block or expel the boat or block women from entering it, the Guatemalan government is infringing upon a number of human rights, among them the right to freedom of assembly and organization, the right to freedom of movement, the right to have legal representation and the right to due process of law, the group says. The issue will now become a legal battle.

    "Women in Guatemala City have been protesting in front of the Ministry of Defense, requesting the campaign to continue, the boat to remain in Guatemala and their right to a safe abortion," Women on Waves writes on their website

    Abortion is illegal in Guatemala unless the mother's life is determined to be at risk. According to Women on Waves, there are 65,000 illegal and unsafe abortions performed in the country every year. Guatemala also has huge numbers of teenage pregnancies, with many of those the result of rape

    Scottish Gov’s 2nd Referendum Bill | N. Ireland Poll Supports Abortion Changes

    "Guatemalan women have the human right to a safe abortion and to an informed, fact-based national dialogue and this is what this action is about. We're very sorry we still could not help any of the hundreds of women who have called us in the last [48 hours] but we will keep fighting, both to liberate our crew, who are bravely standing all sorts of human rights violations, and to stand for the human rights of Guatemalan women," Women on Waves said in a statement.

    The Women on Waves ship provides free abortions for women up to 10 weeks pregnant, as well as contraceptives and health information and training.

      Hermes
      Guatemala is just keeping soros out. I can see nothing wrong with that.
    • Reply
      The Night Wind
      Thank goodness one country has the guts to stand up to these parasites.
    • Reply
      avatar
      cast235
      They can FOOL people that doesn't know Spanish. I do know Spanish and all dialects that are way too many to mention,.
      The permit is for someone call Evans, to arrive with no rights to do business nor hold jobs in the country.
      The other doc at left side , is about a transport for public use during the stay.
      It doesn't mention, allowing people to be moved OUT of the country to get abortions etc. So they LYING.

      Last time I saw this scheme was at CNN . It was FAKE NEWS. It was in Cuba, and they were lying about all during the translation. The guy wasn't saying they support U.S in Cuba.

      I'M confident this wasn't Sputnik job. Because this is false. Even an abortion needs permits at int waters. Guatemala could arrest the ship. Seize it too. For doing illegal abortion at int waters.
      U.S is NOT the ONLY authority. Or they could cal Russia. No Russia won't sink it, like in the glorious Soviet days.
      When west propaganda and FAKE NEWS was rampant.
      Including that an F 15 never was lost in battle. I nearly died laughing.
      And so much propaganda. Including a YouTube that now is under GOOGLE monopoly. Even to comment.
      This women could be arrested attempting to do human trafficking, smuggling and assassinating national Guatemalan's.
      And many other charges. Why Green Peace protect Whales and not babies? Guess Soros, artists , OSLO'S doesn't pay for it. Many could be added.
    • Reply
      avatar
      cast235
      Forgot, they could be place at int list for human trafficking. For murdering babies.
      And other nefarious practices.
