Mexico Ready to Defend Immigrants Amid New US Measures

© AP Photo/ Ivan Pierre Aguirre

MEXICO CITY(Sputnik) – Mexico is strongly against the new US immigration measures and will do everything to protect its nationals abroad, Mexican Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray emphasized.

"I want to make clear, in the most emphatic way, that the government of Mexico and the Mexican people do not have to accept measures that one government wants to unilaterally impose on another," Videgaray stressed on Wednesday, as quoted by The Guardian.

The minister added that Mexico will strive to defend its nationals abroad through UN channels, as well as other international mechanisms.

Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto stressed in a Wednesday interview with Impacto El Diario that "Mexico does not accept impositions of any country on migration."

In an executive order on January 25, US President Donald Trump ordered the resumption of the 2008 Secure Communities program that relied on unprecedented information-sharing among local, state and federal law enforcement agencies to identify and deport immigrants with criminal records.

Two memos released by the US Homeland Security Department on Tuesday said the federal government will start expedited deportation of immigrants captured at US borders.

Head of Mexico's Senate Foreign Relations Committee Gabriela Cuevas said on Tuesday that Mexico should not cooperate with the United States on the migration issue in the absence of equality in relations between the two countries.