Brazil’s Foreign Minister Submits Resignation Amid Health Problems

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) – Serra submitted his resignation letter to Brazilian President Michel Temer on Wednesday, the O Globo newspaper said, adding that the minister explained that he would have to undergo a health treatment for at least four months and would thus not be able to travel, which is required by his post.

"Serra cares a lot for the job, but he cannot travel anymore," Government Secretariat Minister Antonio Imbassahy said as quoted by O Globo on Wednesday.

Jose Serra, 74, has been serving as the Foreign Minister of Brazil since may 2016.