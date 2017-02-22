Register
    A migrant jumps to cross the U.S. Mexico border fence in Tijuana, Mexico, Thursday, Sept. 11, 2008.

    Mexican Deportee Commits Suicide Minutes After Crossing Border

    © AP Photo/ Guillermo Arias
    Latin America
    A Mexican immigrant deported by US immigration enforcement on Tuesday committed suicide minutes after he crossed the southwestern border of the United States into Tijuana, media reported.

    Immigration Raids California
    © Charles Reed
    Trump Administration Reveals Immigration Policy With More Deportations Planned
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The deportee jumped off a bridge near the port of entry, the Spanish-language broadcasting station Univision reported on Tuesday.

    The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, the report stated. The man was carrying a bag provided to deportees by the US Border Patrol, the report added.

    Two memorandums from DHS on Tuesday said the US government will start an expedited deportation of immigrants captured at US borders.

    The memorandums also called for the immediate reinstatement of the Secure Communities information-sharing program, which uses state and local police to help federal authorities identify and deport immigrants with criminal records.

