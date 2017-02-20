New Ecuador President Will Be Elected in Second Round of Vote - Exit Poll

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) — As a result of the first round of election in Ecuador on February 19, Lenin Moreno, a candidate from the ruling PAIS Alliance party has gained 39.4 percent of votes, while his main rival Guillermo Lasso, a candidate from Ecuador's opposition Creo-Suma alliance has gained 30.5 percent of votes, according to the exit poll.
Earlier in the day, Ecuador’s incumbent leader Rafael Correa has ruled out a presidential election runoff after first-round of the vote.
The frontrunner was Lenin Moreno, former vice-president and member of Correa’s center-left PAIS Alliance party. He was challenged by conservative businessman Guillermo Lasso and Social Christian candidate Cynthia Viteri.
