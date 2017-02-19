Explosion Rocks Colombian Capital: Over 30 Injured

"31 are wounded, two are in a critical condition as a result of a blast… that occurred in the morning," local authorities said earlier in the day.

#Atención 31 personas heridas, dos de ellas de gravedad, tras explosión ocurrida en el barrio La Macarena en horas de la mañana. — Alcaldía de Bogotá (@Bogota) 19 февраля 2017 г.

According to Caracol, 20 of those injured are police officers.

El alcalde @EnriquePenalosa, en la zona de la explosión en La Macarena, junto a autoridades locales y de Policía pic.twitter.com/Gwpwg8TLgi — Alcaldía de Bogotá (@Bogota) 19 февраля 2017 г.

Media reports suggested that a high-capacity explosive device damaged several buildings nearby.

Previously, RCN agency reported that 10 police officers and one civilian were injured in the blast. According to preliminary data, an object rigged with explosives detonated in front of a police convoy in the center of Bogota. The site the explosion was cordoned off by the police for investigation.

Fuerte explosión en el centro de Bogotá deja al momento 10 compañeros @PoliciaColombia heridos pic.twitter.com/v8Jl5uJXbC — ferney martinez (@ferney_m) 19 февраля 2017 г.

Those injured have been transported to the hospital.

Two have been reportedly detained in connection with the explosion.