Over 1,500 Mexicans Protest on US Border Against Trump's Wall Plan

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The event was attended by prominent politicians , including the founder of the Party of the Democratic Revolution and three times Mexican presidential candidate Cuauhtemoc Cardenas. According to reports, Senator Armando Rios Piter, independent municipal president-elect of Ciudad Juarez Hector Armando Cabada Alvidrez, and Mayor of El Paso Texas Oscar Leeser were also in attendance.

"We will oppose [the wall] with friendship, when different voices merge into one, they turn into a single tone, when different hands are intertwined, it shows that we are together, proves our desire to continue to be a community of the two countries," state governor Javier Corral said on Friday, as quoted by Excelsior.

Protesters held roses and waved them at residents of the neighboring country in greeting.

On January 25, Trump, delivering on his signature campaign pledge, signed an executive order that initiated the process of building the wall on the US southern border with Mexico.

During the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump repeatedly stated Mexico would pay for the border wall, despite Mexico's refusal to do so.