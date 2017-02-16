Venezuela Suspends CNN En Espanol Due to Threat to 'Peace, Democratic Stability'

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) – The suspension of CNN en Espanol, which allegedly generates "a climate of intolerance" and threatens "the peace and democratic stability" of the people of Venezuela is effective immediately starting on Wednesday on all "national territory," CONATEL said on Wednesday, accusing the channel of "aggression" against Venezuela.

The commission also urged other media actors to offer the Venezuelan people timely and impartial information that corresponds to the values of the Venezuelan society and fulfills the constitutional guarantees of free communication.

The Venezuelan government reportedly launched an investigation into the work of the CNN en Espanol channel in August 2015, accusing it of spreading false reports on violence in the country.

The news comes as US President Donald Trump called CNN "fake news" and refused to give their reporter a question at a press event after the broadcaster had helped to fuel false rumors he had hired prostitutes at a Moscow hotel and engaged in lewd behavior.

The network that markets itself as centrist relief from hyper-partisan outlets Fox and MSNBC aired an uncorroborated, unverified report alleging that Russians had obtained compromising information on Trump. The report originated from a former UK intelligence operative, according to CNN and BuzzFeed, the first outlets to publicize the reports.

Following the national and global embarrassment, CNN desperately tried to distance itself from BuzzFeed. CNN claims their reporting of Russia potentially having compromising financial or personal information against Trump is part of its honorable First Amendment duty of "informing the people of the inner workings of their government."