Mexico to Invest $6.6Bln in Renewable Energy Development - Energy Secretary

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik)As many as 34 companies will invest $6.6 billion in the development of green energy in Mexico, Mexican Energy Secretary Pedro Joaquin Coldwell said Wednesday.

"This money will go toward building 52 news stations for the production of 'green' energy," Colswell said at the ceremony where the energy auction winners were awarded contracts.

According to Coldwell, the production of wind and solar energy in Mexico has grown 170 percent in the last 18 years, and additional 5,000 megawatt of renewable energy will enter the market in the near future.

