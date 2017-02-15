Mexico Announces Alert After Theft of Container With Radioactive Materials

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Mexico has announced alert in six country's states after a container with radioactive materials has been stolen, country's National Coordinator for Civil Protection Luis Felipe Puente said.

"The alert [is announced] because of the stolen radiation source… If you see it call 911 and do not open it," Puente said on his Twitter account on Tuesday.

He added that the alert was announced in the states of Guanajuato, Hidalgo, Michoacan, Queretaro San Luis Potosi and the State of Mexico.

This is not the first case, when radioactive materials are stolen in Mexico. In April 2013, a container with cobalt-60 isotope was stolen, while in 2014, 2015 and 2016 criminals stole iridium isotopes in three different cases. All these radioactive materials were found later.

