Mexico’s Foreign Ministry Urges Nationals in US to Be Vigilant Amid Deportations

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs was informed of the arrest and subsequent deportation of Mrs. Guadalupe García de Rayos, a Mexican national, held this Thursday despite the fact that she was released during her immigration process," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the Thursday release, Mrs. Garcia de Rayos was arrested on Wednesday in Phoenix, Arizona.

"The case of Mrs. García de Rayos illustrates the new reality that the Mexican community lives in in the United States after a more severe application of immigration control measures. For this reason, the entire Mexican community is invited to take precautions and to maintain contact with its nearest consulate, to obtain the necessary help," the ministry said.

US President Donald Trump has issued three executive orders aimed at curbing immigration, including measures to increase deportations of illegal immigrants and build a wall along the border with Mexico.

On Friday, Trump said he was considering filing a new executive order possibly early next week to replace the January 27 order on immigration struck down by the federal Ninth District Court in California.