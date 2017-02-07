Mexico Rules Out Foreign Troops Presence to Fight Drug Trafficking

QUITO (Sputnik) — Mexican presidential spokesman Eduardo Sanchez on Tuesday ruled out the possibility of foreign troops' presence in the country to combat drug trafficking, saying that the country's Constitution prohibits such an intervention.

"The constitution does not allow foreign forces' activities on the national territory," Sanchez told the Imagen radio broadcaster in an interview.

The comment comes after the telephone conversation earlier in February between US President Donald Trump and Mexican leader Enrique Pena Nieto. According to media reports, Trump offered to send US troops to Mexico to combat criminals who could pose a risk for the United States.

The presidential spokesman noted that the only topic concerning security during the conversation was the fight with illegal arms supply for criminal purposes from the United States to Mexico.

"Enrique Pena Nieto told Trump that drug cartels are expanding in Mexico due to money and arms coming from the United States," Sanchez added, as quoted by the broadcaster.

Tension between the two countries increased after Trump signed in late January executive orders to begin building a wall along the US border with Mexico.