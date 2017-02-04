Wife of Brazil’s Former Leader Lula da Silva Confirmed Dead

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) – Marisa Letícia Lula da Silva died on Friday at the age of 66.

"Marisa Letícia Lula da Silva died today at 18:57 [20:57 GMT]. The funeral will be tomorrow," a Friday statement on the Twitter account of the former leader says.

​Marisa Leticia Lula da Silva suffered a stroke last week and died from ensuing complications, with doctors declaring her brain dead on Thursday, according to the Worker’s Party.

​Last year, Lula da Silva said that he was weighing the possibility of seeking to return to Brazil's highest office in the 2018 elections. The former president faced multiple corruption charges in 2016, enmeshed in an investigation of a fraud scheme run by the Brazilian state oil company Petrobras.

Lula da Silva served as the president of Brazil from 2003 until 2010.