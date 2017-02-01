Mexico Eyeing Extension of Trade Deal With EU Amid Possible Collapse of NAFTA

On Tuesday, Guajardo announced that Mexico had launched free trade negotiations with Australia, Brunei, Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore and Vietnam following the United States withdrawal from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) free trade treaty.
"We are preparing for the third round of talks with the European Union to expand our agreement. I had a telephone conversation with European Commissioner for Trade Cecilia Malmstrom and we plan to accelerate our negotiations," Guajardo said at a press conference.
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Man! I feel like someone in Mexico is reading my post. I just said this a few days ago, that Mex should open its markets to the EU, Asia, and the ME. They're on the right track.
simonfilimon