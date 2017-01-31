Maduro Transfers at Least 15 Presidential Powers to Vice President

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — El Aissami will be entitled to appoint deputy ministers, sign decrees on the expropriation, exempt strategic companies from VAT and be responsible for the distribution of funds between ministries, according to the Noticias24 media outlet.

© REUTERS/ Miraflores Palace/Handout via Reuters Venezuela Needs to Elect New Parliament – President Maduro

El Aissami was appointed as Vice President on January 4, 2017. In accordance with the Venezuelan Constitutions, in case of resignation president's authorities transfer to vice president, if it occurs after the completion of half of the current presidential term.

On January 9, the parliament declared that Maduro abandoned his post as result of dereliction of duty, but the Supreme Court of Justice stated that the National Assembly does not have the constitutional powers to declare abandonment. Maduro classified the parliament’s actions as a coup attempt.