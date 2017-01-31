Mexican FM Not Ruling Out Possibility to Apply to UN on Planned Border With US

"We should take measures which would be effective at the moment when the events take place," the official told Televisa broadcaster, answering to a question about an appeal to the UN.
During the 2016 election campaign, Trump said he would construct the wall with Mexico to prevent undocumented immigrants from entering the United States. On January 25, Trump issued an executive order to begin the construction of a wall along the US-Mexico border
The objections and response from Mexico just confirms that most coming to the US have no intention of assimilating. They don't care about others different from themselves and it's a mistake to allow them to form a voting majority in the US.
