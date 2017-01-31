Register
    Children play at a newly built section of the U.S.-Mexico border wall at Sunland Park, U.S. opposite the Mexican border city of Ciudad Juarez, Mexico November 18, 2016

    Mexican FM Not Ruling Out Possibility to Apply to UN on Planned Border With US

    © REUTERS/ Jose Luis Gonzalez
    Latin America
    Mexican Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray did not rule out the possibility to apply to the United Nations following US President Donald Trump’s decision to build a wall on the border with Mexico.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Videgaray noted that there have been no actions so far to apply to the organization concerning the construction of the wall.

    "We should take measures which would be effective at the moment when the events take place," the official told Televisa broadcaster, answering to a question about an appeal to the UN.

    During the 2016 election campaign, Trump said he would construct the wall with Mexico to prevent undocumented immigrants from entering the United States. On January 25, Trump issued an executive order to begin the construction of a wall along the US-Mexico border

      jas
      The objections and response from Mexico just confirms that most coming to the US have no intention of assimilating. They don't care about others different from themselves and it's a mistake to allow them to form a voting majority in the US.
