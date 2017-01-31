Mexican FM Not Ruling Out Possibility to Apply to UN on Planned Border With US

© AFP 2016/ JACK GUEZ Mexico Accuses Israel of ‘Aggression’ After Netanyahu’s Wall Tweet

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Videgaray noted that there have been no actions so far to apply to the organization concerning the construction of the wall.

"We should take measures which would be effective at the moment when the events take place," the official told Televisa broadcaster, answering to a question about an appeal to the UN.

During the 2016 election campaign, Trump said he would construct the wall with Mexico to prevent undocumented immigrants from entering the United States. On January 25, Trump issued an executive order to begin the construction of a wall along the US-Mexico border