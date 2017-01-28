Brazil Stands With Mexico in Opposition to Trump's Border Wall

"Most Latin American countries maintain friendly relations with the American people. Therefore, the Brazilian government is concerned about the idea of building a wall that will divide the fraternal nations of our continent, who are not in agreement with this step. Brazil has always based (its politics) on the firm belief that the issues between friendly nations (as is the case with the United States and Mexico) should be resolved through dialogue and the establishment of mutual understanding," the Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated.
Roberto Abdenur, former Brazilian ambassador to the US, Austria, China and Germany, told Sputnik Brasil that Trump's proposal is "absolutely absurd."
"From the point of view of most observers, it isn't necessary and it doesn't make sense. But we must admit that the US government has the sovereign right to build this wall," Abdenur said.
"But other than that it would be absurd to think that Mexico itself will pay for a measure which so negatively affects its interests. With that, they have gone too far."
"Trump is unpredictable. We know that he has a big problem with taking criticism. But this is a balanced note from the Brazilian government which shows the concern not only of Brazil but all of Latin America about how Trump is behaving with Mexico. He is showing a high degree of propensity to conflict, which can also affect other countries."
"Trump demonstrates a defensive and often aggressive reaction to any criticism of him, so we have to wait and see how he reacts to this note," Holzhacker said.
"Brazil is trying to show not only the importance of the Latin American region for its foreign policy, but also to express solidarity with a Latin American country. This is a tradition in Brazilian foreign policy."
No. What is absurd is what has occurred in the US since The Immigration and Naturalization Act of 1965, the anchor babies, the amnesties, and the drugs and weapons across the southern border. In addition to the wall, Trump should put attention to more inspection of what's coming into ports in cargo containers, and not forget about the nation's ports when addressing illegal immigration and illegal drugs.
It's almost funny to suggest that weapons are flowing from the US to Mexico or that cartels depend on straw purchases and stolen arms in the US for their weaponry.
