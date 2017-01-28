Register
    A worker stands next to a newly built section of the U.S.-Mexico border fence at Sunland Park, U.S. opposite the Mexican border city of Ciudad Juarez, Mexico

    Brazil Stands With Mexico in Opposition to Trump's Border Wall

    © REUTERS/ Jose Luis Gonzalez
    Latin America
    The reaction of Brazil's Foreign Ministry to Donald Trump's plan to build a wall with Mexico is an expression of solidarity with a fellow Latin American country, Denilde Holzhacker told Sputnik.

    Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump end their joint statement at Los Pinos, the presidential official residence, in Mexico City. (File)
    © AP Photo/ Marco Ugarte
    Mexican President Cancels Meeting With Trump in US Amid Wall Dispute
    On Friday the Brazilian government stated its opposition to President Trump's executive order to build a wall along the US border with Mexico.

    "Most Latin American countries maintain friendly relations with the American people. Therefore, the Brazilian government is concerned about the idea of building a wall that will divide the fraternal nations of our continent, who are not in agreement with this step. Brazil has always based (its politics) on the firm belief that the issues between friendly nations (as is the case with the United States and Mexico) should be resolved through dialogue and the establishment of mutual understanding," the Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated.

    Roberto Abdenur, former Brazilian ambassador to the US, Austria, China and Germany, told Sputnik Brasil that Trump's proposal is "absolutely absurd."

    "From the point of view of most observers, it isn't necessary and it doesn't make sense. But we must admit that the US government has the sovereign right to build this wall," Abdenur said.

    "But other than that it would be absurd to think that Mexico itself will pay for a measure which so negatively affects its interests. With that, they have gone too far."

    Syrian refugees arrive on a fishing boat from Turkey on the shores of the Greek island of Lesbos , Sunday Sept. 27, 2015.
    © AP Photo/ Petros Giannakouris
    Trump's Executive Order Halts Syrian Refugee Program Until Further Notice
    Political scientist and expert on American affairs Denilde Holzhacker told Sputnik that Brazil is showing solidarity with Mexico, and the note reflects concern about relations with the new administration across Latin America.

    "Trump is unpredictable. We know that he has a big problem with taking criticism. But this is a balanced note from the Brazilian government which shows the concern not only of Brazil but all of Latin America about how Trump is behaving with Mexico. He is showing a high degree of propensity to conflict, which can also affect other countries."

    "Trump demonstrates a defensive and often aggressive reaction to any criticism of him, so we have to wait and see how he reacts to this note," Holzhacker said.

    "Brazil is trying to show not only the importance of the Latin American region for its foreign policy, but also to express solidarity with a Latin American country. This is a tradition in Brazilian foreign policy."

      jas
      Roberto Abdenur, former Brazilian ambassador to the US, Austria, China and Germany, told Sputnik Brasil that Trump's proposal is "absolutely absurd."
      --
      No. What is absurd is what has occurred in the US since The Immigration and Naturalization Act of 1965, the anchor babies, the amnesties, and the drugs and weapons across the southern border. In addition to the wall, Trump should put attention to more inspection of what's coming into ports in cargo containers, and not forget about the nation's ports when addressing illegal immigration and illegal drugs.

      It's almost funny to suggest that weapons are flowing from the US to Mexico or that cartels depend on straw purchases and stolen arms in the US for their weaponry.
      jas
      And Trump is NOT unpredictable. He is very clear about his policies. Every situation does not have a crystal clear solution. That is nothing Trump creates. The "unpredictable" myth is just a smear by haters who try to label Trump as dangerous because he isn't part of the establishment.
      Hermes
      We see the same in Europe. Governments that do not care for their own unemployed and poor love to send them to some place where taxpayers are forced to pay for their lifelyhoods. It saves them the cost of having a social security system of their own and it lowers the crime rate. But this works only when the host country is governed by liberals so it's essential for these countries to keep liberals in power.
