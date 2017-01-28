Mexico Sending Over $40 Million to Help Its Immigrants in US

© AP Photo/ Guillermo Arias US, Mexico Agree to Work Out Differences on Border Wall

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) – On Friday, US President Donald Trump said that the United States would work with Mexico to renegotiate trade agreements and other aspects of the bilateral relationship. He added that earlier in the day he had a "very friendly call" with Pena Nieto that lasted for about an hour.

After a Friday meeting of Mexican senators with Pena Nieto, Pablo Escudero told journalists that the Mexican leader had given orders to allocate 1 billion pesos (about $47.5 million) to 50 Mexican consulates in the United States to help Mexican migrants.

More aid could be given in the future, if necessary, the President of the Senate said.

Earlier this week, Trump issued an executive order aimed at facilitating the construction of a wall along the US southern border to prevent illegal immigration from Mexico. Pena Nieto stressed that his country would not pay for the wall. Trump responded by saying that if Mexico was unwilling to pay for it, then it would be better to postpone the discussions.