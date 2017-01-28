Mexico Sending Over $40 Million to Help Its Immigrants in US

After a Friday meeting of Mexican senators with Pena Nieto, Pablo Escudero told journalists that the Mexican leader had given orders to allocate 1 billion pesos (about $47.5 million) to 50 Mexican consulates in the United States to help Mexican migrants.
More aid could be given in the future, if necessary, the President of the Senate said.
Earlier this week, Trump issued an executive order aimed at facilitating the construction of a wall along the US southern border to prevent illegal immigration from Mexico. Pena Nieto stressed that his country would not pay for the wall. Trump responded by saying that if Mexico was unwilling to pay for it, then it would be better to postpone the discussions.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Trump said Mexico would pay one way or another. $47.5 million so far.
jas