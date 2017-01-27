Register
    People wave Venezuelan flags during a parade marking 200 years of Venezuela's independence in Caracas, Venezuela, Tuesday July 5, 2011.

    Russia Calling for Dialogue in Venezuela, Not Interfering in Internal Affairs

    © AP Photo/
    Latin America
    119512

    Russian Ambassador to Venezuela Vladimir Zaemsky has stressed that the Russian Foreign Ministry's recent statement on the situation in Venezuela is nothing but a call for dialogue in the tension-ridden country.

    Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro speaks during a meeting with deputies of Venezuela's United Socialist Party (PSUV) and ministers at Miraflores Palace in Caracas, in this handout picture provided by Miraflores Palace on January 22, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Miraflores Palace/Handout via Reuters
    Venezuela Needs to Elect New Parliament – President Maduro
    MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) – "The most important thing in the Russian Foreign Ministry's statement is the call for dialogue, because we believe that the only way to find a solution to the controversies that may exist between the parties [in Venezuela] is to have a dialogue and in that we agree with the vast majority of world states," Zaemsky told Sputnik, stressing that "Russia is in favor of a civilized way of seeking a solution to the complex situation of Venezuela, at the negotiating table."

    On January 20, the Russian Foreign Ministry issue a statement calling the actions of anti-government forces in Venezuela a "color revolution" scenario. The statement stressed that "radical resolutions" aimed at the destabilization of fragile peace in the country had not been supported and there were calls for a dialogue between the country's government and opposition to resolve the crisis.

    The Venezuelan National Assembly condemned the Russian Foreign Ministry statement. Zaemsky expressed hope that it would not affect Russian-Venezuelan ties.

    Relations between the opposition-dominated National Assembly and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro have been strained. In October 2016, the parliament voted for initiating impeachment proceedings against the president. However, the Venezuelan government dismissed the motion and in November the parliament suspended the proceedings.

    On January 9, the parliament declared that Maduro abandoned his post as result of dereliction of duty, but the Supreme Court of Justice stated that the National Assembly does not have the constitutional powers to declare abandonment. Maduro classified the parliament’s actions as a coup attempt.

    Tags:
    external interference, dialogue, Russia, Venezuela
