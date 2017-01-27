Mexico Launches Social Media Campaign Against US Products

© AFP 2016/ Sandy Huffaker Trump Wants 20% Import Tax to Pay for Wall With Mexico

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) – A social media campaign against American products has been launched in Mexico, amid US President Donald Trump’s plans to build a wall along the US-Mexico border.

The campaign started with the #AdiosStarbucks (Goodbye Starbucks) hashtag and was followed by the addition of other American companies, including McDonalds, KFC, Walmart and Home Depot.

The initiators of the campaign are calling on Mexicans to choose home-made products instead of American ones.

On Wednesday, Trump issued an executive order aimed at speeding up the construction of the wall along the US-Mexico border, delivering on his signature campaign pledge.

On Thursday, Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto said that he would not be attending a meeting on trade and immigration with Trump scheduled for January 31.