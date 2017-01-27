Mexico Launches Social Media Campaign Against US Products

The campaign started with the #AdiosStarbucks (Goodbye Starbucks) hashtag and was followed by the addition of other American companies, including McDonalds, KFC, Walmart and Home Depot.
The initiators of the campaign are calling on Mexicans to choose home-made products instead of American ones.
On Wednesday, Trump issued an executive order aimed at speeding up the construction of the wall along the US-Mexico border, delivering on his signature campaign pledge.
On Thursday, Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto said that he would not be attending a meeting on trade and immigration with Trump scheduled for January 31.
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Go ahead, Mexico, cut your nose off to save your face. People are people, and they usually do what they want when it is in their best interest. Go ahead and turn over the tax tables on yourself. And by the way, the wall is still going up so make the necessary adjustments in your attitudes. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete HHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAA Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Canada - $576.7 billion traded with a $15.5 billion deficit. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Oh ya. Those are yearly deficits.
China - $599.4 billion traded with a $367 billion deficit.
Mexico - $532.1 billion with a $60.6 billion deficit.
Japan - $193.6 billion traded with a $68.6 billion deficit.
Germany - $174.8 billion traded with a $74.9 billion deficit.
So. Now let trump impose tariffs, lots of them and make them high.
So, do those companies now all return to America so they don't have to pay the tariff?
Do they just raise the price of the goods to offset the America tariff?
If they all return to America, America doesn't have the workforce, it's anti immigration, it has a high dollar so now it becomes unlikely to compeat in exports with a high American wage and high dollar let alone the retaliatory tariffs from those same nations.
I have tears coming down my face from the hole America is digging.
Heck if you don't want to import export on free trade who needs to hold American dollars as reserve currency.
It's just an endless joke of possibilities that cause chaos.
