Register
05:55 GMT +325 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Mexican flag

    Changing NAFTA Provisions May Result in Mexico’s Withdrawal From Deal

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    220453

    Mexico’s Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray said that Mexico will not agree with unfavourable changes in NAFTA and may withdraw from the deal.

    US President Donald Trump speaks during the Inaugural Law Enforcement Officers and First Responders Reception in the Blue Room of the White House in Washington, US, January 22, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Joshua Roberts
    Trump to Meet Mexico, Canada Leaders Within Next 30 Days to Discuss NAFTA
    MEXICO CIT (Sputnik) – Mexico will not agree with unfavourable changes in the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) and may withdraw from the deal, Mexico’s Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray said.

    “Of course, Mexico will not agree with the provisions that will be unfavorable for the state interests, particularly, in trade. If NAFTA is modified, there is also an opportunity to withdraw from the treaty and regulate trade between Mexico and the United States in accordance with the rules of the World Trade Organization (WTO),” Videgaray said during a press conference in Mexico City on Tuesday.

    Earlier on Tuesday, Mexico’s Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo also warned that Mexico may leave NAFTA if the country did not gain profit from the treaty.

    NAFTA was signed by the United States, Mexico and Canada in 1994 to facilitate the trade between the three countries. During the election campaign, US President Donald Trump vowed to renegotiate NAFTA, which from his point of view is harmful for the US economy. He also promised to build a wall on the Mexican border as well as to make Mexico pay for it in an effort to stem illegal migration into the United States.

    Related:

    Canadian PM, Cabinet to Discuss Trump’s Plans on NAFTA Trade Deal
    NAFTA Negotiations to Begin Almost Immediately, Trump Tells Senior Team
    Trump's Start: US to Withdraw From TPP, Renegotiate NAFTA Deal
    Tags:
    NAFTA, Mexico
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      marcanhalt
      Mexico to withdraw from "the deal if it is not favorable" to them? I can live with that.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Aleppo in Ruins: Destroyed Monuments of Ravaged City
    Aleppo in Ruins: Destroyed Monuments of Ravaged City
    The 404
    Error 404
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok