Bolivian President Hopes to Restore Bilateral Relations With US Under Trump

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States.
"We hope to restore the relations with the new US government, to exchange ambassadors, respecting the sovereignty and dignity of our nations," Morales said in a Twitter message.
In 2008, the US-Bolivia diplomatic relations were suspended after Morales declared US Ambassador to Bolivia Philip Goldberg a person non grata, accusing him of masterminding the opposition protests. The United Nations expelled the Bolivian ambassador to the United States in a response, refuting the allegations against Goldberg.
On June 3, Morales told Sputnik that his country’s relations with the United States were strained, but an improvement was desirable.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete I forgot about Bolivia. Obama ruined relations with so many countries. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete BUT remember it may last 8 years. AFTER, regime changes and other stuff will begin,. U.S with UK, FRANCE, GERMANY, after implemented E.U, NATO are the WORLD leaders of coups, revolutions and control all terror cells with CIA on the lead.
jas
cast235
AND I don't claim this. OK? For those thinking I am a HOT AIR speller. NO.
This was said by many at CIA itself. And been told for decades. There are old clips, and old data where it been said.
So the now, is NOTHING NEW. Is what I mean.