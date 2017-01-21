Register
21 January 2017
    Bolivia's President Evo Morales speaks at a news conference after addressing a United Nations General Assembly special session.

    Bolivian President Hopes to Restore Bilateral Relations With US Under Trump

    Latin America
    Bolivian President Evo Morales expressed his hope on Friday to restore relations with the United States under the administration of Donald Trump, including the exchange of ambassadors.

    MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States.

    "We hope to restore the relations with the new US government, to exchange ambassadors, respecting the sovereignty and dignity of our nations," Morales said in a Twitter message.

    Bolivian Leader Stands Against US ‘Aggression,’ Sanctions Policy
    He expressed hope that the new US government would end interventions into the affairs of other countries and stop placement of US military bases abroad.

    In 2008, the US-Bolivia diplomatic relations were suspended after Morales declared US Ambassador to Bolivia Philip Goldberg a person non grata, accusing him of masterminding the opposition protests. The United Nations expelled the Bolivian ambassador to the United States in a response, refuting the allegations against Goldberg.

    On June 3, Morales told Sputnik that his country’s relations with the United States were strained, but an improvement was desirable.

      jas
      I forgot about Bolivia. Obama ruined relations with so many countries.
    • Reply
      cast235
      BUT remember it may last 8 years. AFTER, regime changes and other stuff will begin,. U.S with UK, FRANCE, GERMANY, after implemented E.U, NATO are the WORLD leaders of coups, revolutions and control all terror cells with CIA on the lead.
      AND I don't claim this. OK? For those thinking I am a HOT AIR speller. NO.
      This was said by many at CIA itself. And been told for decades. There are old clips, and old data where it been said.
      So the now, is NOTHING NEW. Is what I mean.
