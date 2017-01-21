Bolivian President Hopes to Restore Bilateral Relations With US Under Trump

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States.

"We hope to restore the relations with the new US government, to exchange ambassadors, respecting the sovereignty and dignity of our nations," Morales said in a Twitter message.

Bolivian Leader Stands Against US 'Aggression,' Sanctions Policy

He expressed hope that the new US government would end interventions into the affairs of other countries and stop placement of US military bases abroad.

In 2008, the US-Bolivia diplomatic relations were suspended after Morales declared US Ambassador to Bolivia Philip Goldberg a person non grata, accusing him of masterminding the opposition protests. The United Nations expelled the Bolivian ambassador to the United States in a response, refuting the allegations against Goldberg.

On June 3, Morales told Sputnik that his country’s relations with the United States were strained, but an improvement was desirable.

