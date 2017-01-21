Chilean President Declares State of Emergency Amid Fires in Several Provinces

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – A "state of catastrophe" was declared for the provinces of Colchagua and Cardenal Caro, which are also under "agricultural emergency," Bachelet said as quoted by Radio HRN on Friday.

The fires have spread across over 135,000 of hectares, according to the radio station.

Smoke and ash have reached Chile’s capital Santiago.

