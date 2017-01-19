Venezuelan President Wants Relations With US to Be Based on Respect

© REUTERS/ Carlos Garcia Rawlins Venezuela's Maduro Says Summit of Oil Producers Will Be Held in Near Future

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) – In November 2016, Maduro called on US State Secretary John Kerry to establish a positive agenda of bilateral relations to give impetus to their development during the presidency of the incoming US leader, Donald Trump.

On January 13¸ outgoing US President Barack Obama extended sanctions against Venezuela for another year due to alleged violations of human rights and corruption. The current sanctions were expected to expire on March 8, 2017.

The US-Venezuelan relations particularly worsened over alleged human rights violations during protests in Caracas against the government of Maduro in February 2014. In December 2014, Obama approved sanctions, targeting several individuals allegedly responsible for the human rights violations.

"I want the relationship with the US government [to be based on] respect … and cooperation," Maduro said during a press conference, as quoted by the Panorama newspaper.

Maduro added that he prayed that the United States would change its policy toward Venezuela and other Latin American countries.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!