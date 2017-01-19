Colombia to Start Peace Talks With Second Largest Rebel Group Next Month

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) – The peace talks will start in early February in Ecuador’s capital, Quito.
"We have reached an agreement," Santos said on Wednesday, at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, as quoted by The City Paper Bogota.
ELN is the second-largest rebel group in Colombia after the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia — People's Army (FARC).
The Colombian government signed a peace deal with the FARC in November 2016.
Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!
All comments
Show new comments (0)