Colombia to Start Peace Talks With Second Largest Rebel Group Next Month

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) – The peace talks will start in early February in Ecuador’s capital, Quito.

"We have reached an agreement," Santos said on Wednesday, at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, as quoted by The City Paper Bogota.

© REUTERS/ NTB Scanpix/Lise Aaserud Colombian President Accepts 2016 Nobel Peace Prize for Truce With Farc Rebels

The issue of the release of ex-congressman Odin Sanchez, who has been held captive by ELN since 2016, has been resolved, according to Santos. Sanchez will be released before the start of the talks.

ELN is the second-largest rebel group in Colombia after the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia — People's Army (FARC).

The Colombian government signed a peace deal with the FARC in November 2016.

