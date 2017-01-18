Maduro Ready to Continue Dialogue With Opposition-Dominated Parliament

© REUTERS/ Miraflores Palace/Handout via Reuters Venezuela's Maduro: Next OPEC Meeting May Take Place in First Quarter of 2017

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Wednesday said he intends to continue dialogue with parliamentary opposition and hopes for a positive outcome of the talks.

"We have prepared proposals across all areas of dialogue, and I want it to lead to positive results, I want the National Assembly to get out of the hole that it has dug for itself and to work in the nation's interests," Maduro told reporters during a teleconference from Caracas.

Relations between Maduro and the parliament have been strained since the election of a new opposition-controlled legislature last January. In October, the National Assembly voted for initiating impeachment proceedings against Maduro and ordered him to appear at a Congress session on November 1. The parliament’s resolution mentioned the president’s "criminal and political liability and neglect of office."

However, the Venezuelan government dismissed the move, since impeachment is not stipulated by the country’s constitution as a legal procedure. On November 1, the parliament suspended the impeachment proceedings.

On January 10, the parliament declared that Maduro abandoned his post as result of dereliction of duty, but the Supreme Court of Justice stated that the National Assembly does not have the constitutional powers to declare abandonment.