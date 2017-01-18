MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) – The incident occurred on Tuesday in the city of Cancun with attackers having arrived on motorcycles and opened fire from various types of weapons.

The governor pointed out that only one police officer was killed in a shooting while other killed people were attackers. Five people having links to the attack were detained.

"The federal government would help by sending federal forces [to Cancun] that are already on the way,” Gonzalez said.

On Monday, a shooting in Quintana Roo’s resort town of Playa del Carmen left at least five people dead and 15 injured.

