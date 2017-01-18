The governor pointed out that only one police officer was killed in a shooting while other killed people were attackers. Five people having links to the attack were detained.
"The federal government would help by sending federal forces [to Cancun] that are already on the way,” Gonzalez said.
On Monday, a shooting in Quintana Roo’s resort town of Playa del Carmen left at least five people dead and 15 injured.
Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!
All comments
Show new comments (0)