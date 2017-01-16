Casualties Reported in Shooting at Nightclub in Mexican Resort Town (VIDEO)

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The incident occurred during the BPM dance music festival.

#BPMFestival #BlueParrot I was so close by the fence on the beach, shooting happened inside, not from the beach pic.twitter.com/KSLhNo0NDN — MauroMC (@DJMauroMC) 16 января 2017 г.

The shooting started at about 2:00 a.m. local time (08:00 GMT). The death toll may reach 12 people, according to eyewitnesses, the EDM Sauce electronic dance music journal reported, adding that at least eight rounds were fired.

According to preliminary findings, the shooting is not considered a terrorist attack.