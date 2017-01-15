Register
    Online Petition Calls on Russian President to Help Mexico to Fight Corruption

    Latin America
    A Spanish-language petition calling on Russian President to intervene in Mexico's internal affairs in order to solve the corruption problem was published online.

    US President-Elect Trump Says Mexico to Pay for Border Wall 'Later'
    MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) — A Spanish-language petition, calling on Russian President Vladimir Putin to intervene in Mexico's internal affairs to solve such problems as corruption, was published online.

    "The political situation in Mexico is in its worst condition in the history," the petition, published on the change.org website on Saturday, said.

    ​The petition entitled "Russian intervention in Mexico to eliminate bad government" said that neither the United Nations nor the United States did anything to change the situation in Mexico for the better.

    "The United States receives with great pleasure resources from Mexico, and there is no man who can stop those Mexican corrupt politicians, who keep giving gifts and stealing… Today, Mexico is bleeding from such robbery and such rats, Vladimir Putin, you are needed in Latin America," the petition read.

    The petition has been signed so far by 4,800 people.

    Tags:
    petition, president, intervention, corruption, Vladimir Putin, Spain, Russia, Mexico
      cage123au
      Start sending in some aircraft along with advisors to Mexico City. That will give the US a cardiac arrest.
      Darrell R
      Many in Washington seem to think it's just fine to have their military and other interventions right on Russia's border, but those same people would cry like babies if Russia accepted an invitation from the Mexican people to intervene in their problems. It's not likely to happen, but it's interesting to see the petition and it sure would be fun to see the look on their faces in Washington if that was to happen.
