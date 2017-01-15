Online Petition Calls on Russian President to Help Mexico to Fight Corruption

© AFP 2016/ Sandy Huffaker US President-Elect Trump Says Mexico to Pay for Border Wall 'Later'

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) — A Spanish-language petition, calling on Russian President Vladimir Putin to intervene in Mexico's internal affairs to solve such problems as corruption, was published online.

"The political situation in Mexico is in its worst condition in the history," the petition, published on the change.org website on Saturday, said.

https://t.co/q950Hc1pwV petition started asking V. Putin to "eliminate bad government" in Mexico https://t.co/Cp2mjqPTvH — David Agren (@el_reportero) 14 января 2017 г.

​The petition entitled "Russian intervention in Mexico to eliminate bad government" said that neither the United Nations nor the United States did anything to change the situation in Mexico for the better.

"The United States receives with great pleasure resources from Mexico, and there is no man who can stop those Mexican corrupt politicians, who keep giving gifts and stealing… Today, Mexico is bleeding from such robbery and such rats, Vladimir Putin, you are needed in Latin America," the petition read.

The petition has been signed so far by 4,800 people.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!