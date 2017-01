© AFP 2016/ MARCELINO DUARTE Four Killed in Brazil’s Latest Prison Riot, Death Toll at Nearly 100 in Past Week

MEXICO (Sputnik) — The clashes erupted between the two opposing gangs in the prison of the city of Natal, where one of the gangs rushed into the prison block and initiated a mass brawl. Three prisoners were reportedly beheaded.

According to the Brazilian Ministry of Justice, about 1,100 inmates are serving sentences in the Natal prison, while it is designed only for 620 prisoners.

On January 6, 33 inmates died in a mutiny in a prison in the region of Roraima in the north of Brazil.

Human Rights Watch organization called on the Brazilian authorities in January to defend prisoners from gang violence.