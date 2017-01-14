Chilean President's Daughter-in-Law May Face Up to 5 Years in Prison for Fraud

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)The LaTercera news outlet reported Friday that Compagnon, the wife of Bachelet's oldest son, and Mauricio Valero, her business partner, are suspected of participating in illegal dealings through Caval company that provides consulting services for mining companies.

Compagnon and Valero attended a court hearing on Friday. According to Prosecutor Emiliano Arias, they are accused of fraud in 2012-2013 dealings with entrepreneur Gonzalo Vial Concha, namely for selling him eight reports about mining industry for over $1 million, while the information turned out to be copied from the Internet.

They are also suspected of tax evasion.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!