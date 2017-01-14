Chairman of Chile’s CODELCO Copper Mining Company Gets Explosive Package

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) – "Codelco informs that the company's chairman, Oscar Landerretche, is in good health, having been the victim today of an explosion of an object he received at his home," the company said in a Friday statement.

According to the Codelco Twitter account, Landerretche was injured in the explosion, as well as a home worker, who was taken to a medical center.

"We clarify that wife of Oscar Landerretche, Patricia Medrano, was not at the scene of the crime," Codelco said on Twitter.

The explosive package was reportedly wrapped as a gift.

An investigation is underway.