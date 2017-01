WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Thursday, US President Barack Obama ordered the Homeland Security agency to end the so called “wet-foot/dry foot” policy that accepted Cubans who reached US soil. Effective immediately, Cuban nationals who attempt to enter the United States illegally will be subject to removal, Obama said in a statement.

“Cuba and the United States will work to further discourage unlawful migration to the United States and promote bilateral cooperation to prevent and prosecute alien smuggling and other crimes related to illegal migration,” Johnson stated.

Cuba may possibly accept other migrants from the United States who are not included in the agreement, but that judgment will be handled on a case-by-case basis, Johnson told reporters during a conference call on Thursday.