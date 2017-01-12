Mexico Not to Pay for Border Wall, Pena Nieto Says After Trump’s Remarks

Commenting on Trump’s remarks, Pena Nieto said on Wednesday, as cited by FXStreet, that Mexico was ready to negotiate trade and migration issues with Washington and was open to more security at the border, but would not pay for a wall.
The exchange rate of the Mexican peso against the US dollar renewed its historical minimum on Wednesday in the wake of Trump's statements regarding the border wall.
Trump has repeatedly said that he would build a wall along the US-Mexico border if he is elected president, in order to stop undocumented Mexican immigrants from crossing into the United States.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete I can translate for Mexico. Trump will make it so those billions of $$ being sent back to Mexico will stop, and Mexico will build a wall a control that border. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Dear President of Mexico: all US Customs at the border has to do is levy a percentage tariff on all Mexican cargo coming into the States at the port of entry. Easy day.
...Or, better yet, the individual US states can backbill Mexico for all the social service charges illegals of Mexican origin have racked up since, oh, 1965 or so, plus interest, plus adjustment for inflation. That will work for us too. :>)