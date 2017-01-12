Mexico Not to Pay for Border Wall, Pena Nieto Says After Trump’s Remarks

© AFP 2016/ Sandy Huffaker Mexican Peso Drops to Historical Low in Wake of Trump's Wall Remarks

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Wednesday, Trump said that he would start negotiating the financing of the border wall with Mexico immediately after his inauguration on January 20.

Commenting on Trump’s remarks, Pena Nieto said on Wednesday, as cited by FXStreet, that Mexico was ready to negotiate trade and migration issues with Washington and was open to more security at the border, but would not pay for a wall.

The exchange rate of the Mexican peso against the US dollar renewed its historical minimum on Wednesday in the wake of Trump's statements regarding the border wall.

Trump has repeatedly said that he would build a wall along the US-Mexico border if he is elected president, in order to stop undocumented Mexican immigrants from crossing into the United States.