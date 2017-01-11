Head of Venezuelan PDVSA Subsidiary Dismissed, Detained

Mexico City (Sputnik) – Venezuelan authorities dismissed the head of the Petroquimica de Venezuela (Pequiven) Juan Carlos de Pablo from the post and detained him, Venezuelan Vice President Tareck El Aissami said.

Pequiven is a subsidiary of the national energy company, PDVSA.

"Pequiven’s president was dismissed from the post and is detained for questioning over the violations, which had been found," El Aissami told state’s television channel Tuesday.

El Aissami added that the investigation had been started on the order of the President Nicolas Maduro and the results had been received in a few hours.

El Aissami also noted that Ruben Avila Avila was appointed the new head of Pequiven.