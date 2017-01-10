Mexico Repatriates Suspect in Attacking US Consulate Official

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) – On Sunday, Mexican Federal Attorney General's Office said in a statement that the detained suspect of shooting of the US consulate employee is a US citizen and is set to be deported to the United States.

A man injured the consular employee early on Friday. According to the video released by the US consulate, the perpetrator of the attack had been waiting for the consular official and started fire as the latter was driving out of a parking lot.