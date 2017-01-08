Four Policemen Injured in Truck Ramming Attack Amid Protests in Mexico

© AP Photo/ Marco Ugarte Over Two Dozen Reportedly Injured as Police Clash With Protesters in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) – According to El Universal newspaper, the vehicle’s driver fled from the crime scene.

Mexican interior minister Miguel Angel Osorio Chong said that he considered the aggression against the policemen "inadmissible" and promised to find the perpetrator of the crime, commenting on the incident on his Twitter account.

Truck Rams Cops at Mexico Protest Over Gas Price Hike https://t.co/SK4DMZzrxg pic.twitter.com/Lk0s9dt1rs — Politics Informer (@Politics_Info) 8 января 2017 г.

​Starting from January 1, gas prices in Mexico went up by about 20 percent, triggering mass unrest and looting of stores in various states in the country. Hundreds of people have been arrested.

On Saturday, Mexico’s Enterprise Coordinating Council (CCE) called for the presence of federal forces in cities affected by looting and violence that erupted across the country in connection with gas price hikes.

