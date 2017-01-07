Register
08:45 GMT +307 January 2017
    Demonstrators push over a vehicle of Multimedios TV network during a protest against the rising prices of gasoline enforced by the Mexican government at the Macroplaza in Monterrey, Mexico, January 5, 2017

    Mexico’s Business Council Calls For Federal Forces in Cities Affected by Looting

    © REUTERS/ Daniel Becerril
    Latin America
    0 66 0 0

    Mexico’s Enterprise Coordinating Council (CCE) is calling for the presence of federal forces in cities affected by looting and violence that erupted across the country in connection with gas price hikes.

    Police remove demonstrators who blocked a main road for about an hour during protests against gas price hikes in Mexico City, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Marco Ugarte
    Over Two Dozen Reportedly Injured as Police Clash With Protesters in Mexico
    MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) – The mass unrest and looting of stores in various states in Mexico began as Gas prices went up by about 20 percent nationwide starting from January 1.

    On Thursday, several people died in the state of Hidalgo as federal police were trying to get protesters to clear a blocked highway. Hundreds of people have been arrested.

    "The Enterprise Coordinating Council and the undersigned organizations express their full support to companies affected by the recent violence, vandalism, looting and blockades that have occurred throughout the country," the CCE said in a Friday statement, adding that the organizations and the council "demand the presence of the Federal Forces in the main affected cities."

    The CCE pointed out that blockades at the main ports have led to company losses and road blocks prevent workers from getting to their offices and disrupt distribution activities.

    The Council also warned that because of looting, Mexico could soon start experiencing consumer good shortages.

