Mexico Rejects Attempts to Affect Investments Through Intimidation

On Friday, Mexico’s Secretariat of Economy rejected any attempts to influence through intimidation company decisions, stressing that Mexico is interested in transforming North America "into a geographical area that is the most attractive for investments."
During his campaign, Trump frequently told supporters he would institute a 35 percent tax on US companies who made their products outside the United States and then tried to import them back into the country to sell.
