Mexico Rejects Attempts to Affect Investments Through Intimidation

© AFP 2016/ MOLLY RILEY Trump Promises More Action on US Jobs After Ford Scraps Mexico Plant

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – On Thursday, US president-elect Donald Trump said in a Twitter message that automobile manufacturer Toyota would pay a substantial border tax unless it changes its current plans to build a new plant in Mexico.

On Friday, Mexico’s Secretariat of Economy rejected any attempts to influence through intimidation company decisions, stressing that Mexico is interested in transforming North America "into a geographical area that is the most attractive for investments."

During his campaign, Trump frequently told supporters he would institute a 35 percent tax on US companies who made their products outside the United States and then tried to import them back into the country to sell.

