Two People Killed at Mexico’s Acapulco Resort Town Beach

MOSCOW, (Sputnik) – The men have not been identified, but "there was no evidence that they were tourists," Alvarez Heredia said as quoted by El Imparcial on Friday.

According to the spokesperson, the Tamarindos beach where the shooting occurred on Friday morning is a common place for drug use.

Guerrero state is one of the regions in Mexico where security concerns grew last year amid an increased rate of homicide.

In 2014, forty three students disappeared in Guerrero state after participating in a protest against discriminatory hiring and funding practices in the city of Iguala. Initially, authorities blamed the alleged abduction on local drug cartels and criminal gangs, but additional evidence provided by independent experts pointed to local police and army having been involved in the kidnappings.

