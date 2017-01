MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Ecuador concluded last year with an inflation of 1.12 percent, down two points from 2015, according to INCE.

"In December 2016, the country registered a monthly inflation of 0.16 percent, which reflects an improvement in the dynamics of prices," INCE said in its consumer price index (CPI) report.

The CPI index is a statistical estimate that measures changes in the price level of market basket of consumer goods and services purchased by households.

