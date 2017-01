© Photo: Pixabay Watchdog Urges Brazil to Defend Prisoners From Gang Violence

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The uprising at the Monte Cristo Penitentiary in Boa Vista, now quelled, could have been a reaction to the death of nearly 60 people in another Brazil prison on Sunday, Sky News reported, citing the prison authorities.

The fight reportedly broke out between the members of different militant factions, similarly to what happened in the prison in the city of Manaus, in Amazonas state.

According to the outlet, in Manaus, the riot, which began on Sunday afternoon, was suppressed on Monday morning, with decapitated bodies of some of the victims thrown across the prison's walls.