Mexico's Interjet Says 11 SSJ-100 Planes to Resume Operation After Temporary Ban

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – It was earlier reported that Interjet was conducting an inspection of Russian Sukhoi Superjet 100 (SSJ100) aircraft after the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) suspended the exploitation of seven SSJ100 planes.

"After conducting the necessary repair work, Interjet has started to return 11 Superject-100 aircraft into operation," the company said.

