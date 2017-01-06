Over Dozen People From Disappeared Venezuelan Mi-17 Copter Alive, Relatives Say

© AP Photo/ Ariana Cubillos Venezuela Aims to Get New Technologies for National Air Force From Russia, China

CARACAS (Sputnik) – On December 30 a Mi-17 EV-0796 helicopter took off from Puerto Ayacucho and was to arrive two hours later in La Esmeralda, but disappeared on its way. The helicopter was carrying food supplies to military bases.

A search operation has been underway for five days, but the Venezuelan Ministry of Defense has not released any information yet on the location of the helicopter.

"They [authorities] called us to inform us that they had been found, they are all well, they are checking their health in La Esmeralda [settlement in Venezuela’s Amazonas State], they said they would soon give us more details, but they are alive," one of the relatives said.

Venezuelan Minister of Communication and Information Ernesto Villegas wrote on Twitter on Thursday citing military authorities that the search for the missing helicopter continues in Amazonas State.

