Register
04:19 GMT +306 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Mi-17 helicopter

    Over Dozen People From Disappeared Venezuelan Mi-17 Copter Alive, Relatives Say

    © AFP 2016/ AAMIR QURESHI
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    0 6110

    Over a dozen people who were on board a military helicopter that disappeared in southern Venezuela last month, have survived, their relatives told Sputnik.

    Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro
    © AP Photo/ Ariana Cubillos
    Venezuela Aims to Get New Technologies for National Air Force From Russia, China
    CARACAS (Sputnik) – On December 30 a Mi-17 EV-0796 helicopter took off from Puerto Ayacucho and was to arrive two hours later in La Esmeralda, but disappeared on its way. The helicopter was carrying food supplies to military bases.

    A search operation has been underway for five days, but the Venezuelan Ministry of Defense has not released any information yet on the location of the helicopter.

    "They [authorities] called us to inform us that they had been found, they are all well, they are checking their health in La Esmeralda [settlement in Venezuela’s Amazonas State], they said they would soon give us more details, but they are alive," one of the relatives said.

    Venezuelan Minister of Communication and Information Ernesto Villegas wrote on Twitter on Thursday citing military authorities that the search for the missing helicopter continues in Amazonas State.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Why Venezuela's 'Bolivarian Revolution' Is Now Teetering on the Brink
    Venezuela Formally Accepts Transfer of Mercosur Presidency to Argentina
    Profit From Starvation: Venezuela's Food Traficking Problem
    Tags:
    people, helicopter, Mi-17, Venezuela
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    The Jewel of Cambodia: Wonders and Mysteries of Angkor
    The Jewel of Cambodia: Wonders and Mysteries of Angkor
    Pornography Victims in Utah May Soon Be Able to Sue for Damages.
    Utah Porn Prohibition?
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok