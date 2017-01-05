Watchdog Urges Brazil to Defend Prisoners From Gang Violence

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Brazil needs to take control of its prison system back from the gangs and ensure safety of the inmates, a human rights organization said Wednesday in a statement.

"During the past several decades, Brazilian authorities have increasingly abdicated their responsibility to maintain order and security in prisons… As long as the state fails to guarantee the safety of all detainees, gangs will continue to grow, endangering security both inside and outside the prison walls," Maria Laura Canineu, Brazil director at Human Rights Watch, was quoted as saying in the watchdog's statement.

According to the statement, about 60 detainees have been killed in January 2017, purportedly due to a gang violence, in two Brazilian prisons.

The statement added that overcrowding and undestaffing of the prisons made it difficult for the guards to protect all inmates.

According to the organization, many prisoners awaiting trial are held next to those who have already been convicted, which is against human rights principles, while harsh laws on drug possession lead to people being jailed for minor offenses and thus becoming vulnerable to recruitment by gangs.

