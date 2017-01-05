Maduro Appoints Aragua State Governor as Successor in Case of Revoked Mandate

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Maduro appointed Tareck El Aissami as the new vice president for the period of 2017-2018 Wednesday.

"I have asked Tareck to focus on the issue of citizen security and people’s peace," Maduro said.

© REUTERS/ Miraflores Palace/Handout via Reuters Venezuelan Parliament Examines Issue of Maduro's Political Responsibility

On October 25, 2016, the opposition-led National Assembly of Venezuela voted for initiating impeachment proceedings against Maduro and ordered him to appear at a Congress session on November 1. The parliament’s resolution mentioned the president’s "criminal and political liability and neglect of office."

However, the Venezuelan government dismissed the move, since impeachment is not stipulated by the country’s constitution as a legal procedure. On November 1, the parliament suspended the impeachment proceedings.

Protests have been held across Venezuela with people calling for a recall referendum against Maduro, whom the opposition blames for the economic crisis in the country.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!